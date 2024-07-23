Tuesday night's game had all of the feelings of an Indiana Basketball game against Rutgers in Piscataway.

Every time Assembly Ball would cut the deficit down to single digits in the second half, Eberlein Drive would bring their lead, one in which they held from the beginning of the second quarter and never relinquished, back to a comfortable margin.

The team of Indiana Basketball alumni led by as many as nine in the first quarter, but saw it swiftly vanish in the second quarter. Eberlein Drive doubled up Assembly Ball in the second quarter with a 30-15 advantage in the quarter, and went to the half up 47-32.

Yogi Ferrell and Miller Kopp were the only former Hoosiers to see the floor last night.

Ferrell scored 21 points on 6-17 shooting, adding six assists and four rebounds. The Stineville, Indiana native finished with 61 points over the three games the team played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Kopp, playing in his second game of the tournament added ten points on 3-11 shooting.

Entering the Elam Ending portion of the game, Assembly Ball trailed 74-60.

With a target score of 82, the Assembly Ball squad rallied with an 11-0 run to cut the Eberlein Drive lead to just one, at 80-79.

Unfortunately, the Indiana alumni team could not corral a rebound, and a put-back layup put an end to the comeback.

The first summer of Assembly Ball in the TBT falls short in the quarterfinals in the Butler Regional Final with a final score of 82-79.

With the record-breaking attendance at Hinkle Fieldhouse over the last week full of Hoosier fans getting cheer on past players, there will undoubtedly be a second season in the TBT for those that wore the cream and crimson.