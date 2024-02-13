BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Reluctantly, Curt Cignetti was set to embark on a trip away from his new home of Bloomington that his wife is sure he could use.

"Rather be watching tape, to be honest with you," Cignetti quirked last Wednesday morning to reporters.

The calendar finds itself in February, where the unusually warm seasonal temperatures indicate that spring football is soon coming. Last Wednesday was National Signing Day, but the Hoosiers had already put the finishing touches on their 38-man flock of incomers before the clock struck midnight the night before, although soon more may be coming in the spring transfer portal window.

Now, this is one of the only times Cignetti is afforded time off. He and the majority of his coaching staff have spent all of January on the recruiting trail, seeing a host of 2025 and 2026 recruits and hosting several on campus. As a collective, the coaching staff's few days off from the days-long grind returned to function was set to return to action on Tuesday.

The situation Cignetti and company inherited required such efforts to overcome what he called a 'crisis' roster situation.

"We had 10 offensive starters in the portal, a number of defensive guys, 25 in total," Cignetti said. "We were rebuilding and making the roster. I hate to ever say I was pleased because you can never be pleased and satisfied, but I thought we got a lot of good work done in December and changed the roster, which i'm very optimistic about, what we got done in the portal."

Yet while the coaches have spent the first part of the semester on the road reshaping the outlook of both this year and the next few years' roster, the players on campus have been turned over to the strength and conditioning staff – headed up by Derek Owings. When the coaches who will lead them on Saturdays are away through the developmental months of the offseason, its in the weight room where the progress is initially founded and built upon. It takes a deep trust in someone to

"Strength and conditioning has really changed through the years," Cignetti said. "It's become a very scientific thing. I think he's on the cutting edge, gets great results. I have 100% confidence in him. I don't mess with him. That's his area. I let him go.

"I know the players really like what we're doing down there. He changes their bodies. He'll cut a lot of body fat, still add lean muscle mass, quicker, stronger, faster, more explosive. I've seen the results."