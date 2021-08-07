Deland McCullough, Nick Sheridan eager to improve RB room

“Some of the things as far as the run reads, the things we emphasize in there as far as their eyes, footwork, timing, pace, velocity, etcetera,” Coach McCullough said regarding things he will be focusing on in the early part of fall camp.

After spending some time at USC, followed by winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Coach McCullough is back with the Hoosiers and aiming to repeat the success he created once before.

During the Kevin Wilson era, Indiana Football earned the nickname “Running Back U,” developing NFL-caliber backs such as Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard. Coach Deland McCullough was responsible for helping those players reach their full college potential.

On top of that, he came to his players today with a mission statement that puts an emphasis on limiting turnovers and keeping the quarterback safe.

“You will protect the quarterback, and you will protect the football,” McCullough added. “If you can’t do those things, you can’t play.”

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also weighed in on the running backs room during media day.

“We think we have a strong running back room, and we’re looking to utilize those guys in a lot of different roles.”

Sheridan also spoke on transfer back Stephen Carr and what he expects to see out of him prior to the start of the season.

“Early in camp it will be important to see what his role looks like and what are the things he does well.”

Whoever the primary back will be, Coach McCullough believes he will have each of his guys ready to go once their opener on the road against Iowa rolls around.

“I’m very confident as we get into the season in live situations that those things will bear out.”

The Hoosiers have just under a month before they get the season started against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.