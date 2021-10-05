 Defensive identity a crucial building block for Indiana's success
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 08:47:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Defensive identity a crucial building block for Indiana's success

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Many attributes factor into what makes any team great, but there may not be one distinction more important than identity. Knowing and embracing an identity can take a team from bad to good or from good to great.

Under Archie Miller, Indiana tried to be a team that hung its hat on defensive ferocity and effort. The product often ended up being anything but that which was originally advertised. Combine poor defense and mental toughness with a lackluster offense, and you have a recipe for missing four straight NCAA Tournaments.

Mike Woodson has the same exact goals as Archie Miller in terms of identity.

(IU Athletics)
(IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}