Defensive identity a crucial building block for Indiana's success

Many attributes factor into what makes any team great, but there may not be one distinction more important than identity. Knowing and embracing an identity can take a team from bad to good or from good to great.

Under Archie Miller, Indiana tried to be a team that hung its hat on defensive ferocity and effort. The product often ended up being anything but that which was originally advertised. Combine poor defense and mental toughness with a lackluster offense, and you have a recipe for missing four straight NCAA Tournaments.

Mike Woodson has the same exact goals as Archie Miller in terms of identity.