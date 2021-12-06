Defensive back Devon Matthews returning to Indiana

"After talking it over with my family and coaches, I have been granted another year of eligibility and have decided to use it and return for another year at IU," Matthews said in a post.

Matthews will use his free year of eligibility in 2022 given to every athlete in the NCAA for COVID.

It has been a good 48 hours for the Indiana defense and on Monday more good news was announced as senior defensive back Devon Matthews said he will return to Indiana for his final season.

Matthews was an All-Big Ten Third-Team selection in 2020 and totaled 55 tackles in nine games in 2021. He also added four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one interception.

"We definitely have unfinished business and things we want to accomplish as a team and I wasn't to continue to help and be a part of it and also become a better leader on and off of the field for this team," Matthews added. "My work here at IU isn't done and I am thrilled to come back and work with my brothers. Let's work."

Indiana's defense was in its first season under Charlton Warren in 2021 and ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in yards per game (383.8). It also ranked last in the league in points per game (33.3).

The Hoosiers have big decisions coming from senior linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones regarding an extra year. However, IU added Ole Miss defensive linemen transfers LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas as well as Miami (FL) linebacker transfer Bradley Jennings Jr over the weekend.

Junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen also announced over the weekend that he will be returning for his senior season at IU.