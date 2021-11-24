Defense the backbone of Indiana's early success

Indiana's defense has made a huge impact early in the Mike Woodson era and that continued in Tuesday's 70-35 win over Jackson State.

The Hoosiers currently sit at 5-0 and have the defensive stats to prove they are one of the best defensive teams in the entire country.

Currently, IU leads the country in field goal defense (28.4 percent), ninth in points per game (52.8) and 28th in three point defense (25 percent).

“I mentioned it to these guys early on when we first started as a team, we had to establish some kind of identity, and it had to start on the defensive end," Mike Woodson said. "They've held true to that so far this season, and, man, it's got us wins. It’s kept us in games. It’s pushed us out above teams in games."