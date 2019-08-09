Indiana: "I feel very highly about them. I grew up a fan of them and all of that stuff, which everyone already knows but it wasn’t a thing that I needed to commit when they offered. I am just trying to enjoy it all right now and once everything wraps up, then I will try and figure out where I fit best."

Stanford: "I think very highly of the staff there and what they do. It is a great fit and a great location with good academics and athletics. It is really intriguing and very interesting for me and my family."

Thoughts on final two in general: "At the end of the day, I feel like I have the best two options I could ask for," he said. "Being a kid from Bloomington who loves basketball, but also really caring about academics and life outside of basketball, I think, in Indiana and Stanford, I have the best of both worlds there."