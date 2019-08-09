Decision Day: Four-Star Guard Anthony Leal
It's decision day for Bloomington South (Ind.) shooting guard Anthony Leal. The four-star prospect is set to announce and TheHoosier.com has you covered.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Date: Friday, August 9
Time: 4:30 pm ET (per ITH)
How: Twitter (@anthonyl3al)
Finalists: Indiana, Stanford
Discussion: The Hoops Forum
LEAL ON FINALISTS...
Indiana: "I feel very highly about them. I grew up a fan of them and all of that stuff, which everyone already knows but it wasn’t a thing that I needed to commit when they offered. I am just trying to enjoy it all right now and once everything wraps up, then I will try and figure out where I fit best."
Stanford: "I think very highly of the staff there and what they do. It is a great fit and a great location with good academics and athletics. It is really intriguing and very interesting for me and my family."
Thoughts on final two in general: "At the end of the day, I feel like I have the best two options I could ask for," he said. "Being a kid from Bloomington who loves basketball, but also really caring about academics and life outside of basketball, I think, in Indiana and Stanford, I have the best of both worlds there."
RIVALS.COM'S COREY EVANS ON LEAL...
"Leal is valued for his toughness, scoring and the intangibles that he presents in the backcourt. A good-sized and well-built off guard who can facilitate but also score in a variety of ways, Leal’s game should translate to the college level."
RELATED LINKS
Four-Star Guard Anthony Leal To Announce Friday
Evans Seven: Prospects closing in on end of their recruitments
Who's next in the 2020 IU recruiting class?
Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, Hunter Dickinson, Tennessee, Memphis
FUTURECAST PREDICTIONS
Six Rivals writers, including national analysts Corey Evans and Eric Bossi, have FutureCast picks in for Leal to choose Indiana. The FanFutureCast has Indiana at 61% to select the Hoosiers.
LEAL HIGHLIGHTS
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.