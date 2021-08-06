DC Charlton Warren excited about veteran defense
It wasn’t too long ago when expectations for an Indiana football team’s defense were set very low. Before Tom Allen’s arrival, the Hoosiers were an offensive juggernaut in the Big Ten, but many of those teams were held back from greatness thanks to a suspect defense.
Tom Allen began the turnaround, Kane Wommack carried the momentum, and now new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, formerly an assistant on the Georgia Bulldogs’ staff, inherits one of the most successful and experienced defenses in the history of Indiana football.
"We found out that we have a bunch of guys who like to play football. We have a bunch of guys that are hungry, have great leadership, a veteran group that has a thirst to get better. You always want to see a group want to get better," Charlton Warren said. "They are proud of what they did last year, but they want more.
"When you have a group that is not really sitting on the heels of their success, you are wanting to get out there and get better every single day, push each other and compete, that is what you want as a group. I was happy to see that throughout spring."
Last year’s defensive unit brought lots of pressure, creating more takeaways than any other Power 5 school.
This year’s group will be led by All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and All-B1G linebacker Micah McFadden.
“For us the middle of our defense is our core, and from there we can control the front level and the back level,” Coach Warren said of his linebackers.
This year’s defense will also see the return of standout Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Coach Warren believes Ball, along with some other defensive backs, have the ability to play multiple positions this season.
“Guys that can do multiple things, we wanna give them an opportunity to do that based on the package and based on the situation.”
Many first-year coordinators aren’t always this lucky to be given such a battle-tested group of players going into the season. Coach Warren recognizes that and hopes to maximize the talent of what he’s been giving heading into the fall.
“I have to be able to adapt to the language these kids understand," Warren said. "Because I can learn instead of having 60 guys in the room learning.”
Indiana will take the field on the road against Iowa on September 4th.
