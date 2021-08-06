DC Charlton Warren excited about veteran defense

It wasn’t too long ago when expectations for an Indiana football team’s defense were set very low. Before Tom Allen’s arrival, the Hoosiers were an offensive juggernaut in the Big Ten, but many of those teams were held back from greatness thanks to a suspect defense.

Tom Allen began the turnaround, Kane Wommack carried the momentum, and now new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, formerly an assistant on the Georgia Bulldogs’ staff, inherits one of the most successful and experienced defenses in the history of Indiana football.

"We found out that we have a bunch of guys who like to play football. We have a bunch of guys that are hungry, have great leadership, a veteran group that has a thirst to get better. You always want to see a group want to get better," Charlton Warren said. "They are proud of what they did last year, but they want more.

"When you have a group that is not really sitting on the heels of their success, you are wanting to get out there and get better every single day, push each other and compete, that is what you want as a group. I was happy to see that throughout spring."