Four-star forward Dawson Garcia picks Marquette over Indiana
Indiana-target Dawson Garcia announced on CBS Sports HQ Wednesday that he has chosen to play collegiately at Marquette University in 2020-21. Marquette won out over Indiana, Memphis, and Minnesota.
BIG WIN FOR MARQUETTE
Garcia is a major haul for Steve Wojciechowski and the Golden Eagles, who had long been tabbed as the favorite to secure the 6-foot-10 power forward's services
Garcia had visited IU on October 25-27 and most recently visited Marquette last weekend (Nov 8-10). He had visited Minnesota and Memphis in September.
At one point, Garcia held offers from Indiana, Marquette, Memphis, Minnesota, Kansas, North Carolina, Baylor, Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Xavier.
Marquette had been rumored as the favorite by many analysts since last summer thanks to his relationship with the coaching staff in Milwaukee.
He'll now join a three-man recruiting class that features all power forwards for 2020 as Wojociheski will look to replace first-team All-American Markus Howard.
That was a major pitch for the Golden Eagles -- playing time -- both early and often, something Archie Miller's roster won't allow him to do.
THE FINAL FOUR
Garcia spoke with Rivals.com's Corey Evans yesterday about his finalists.
On Indiana: “Coach Tom Ostrom, Archie, I have a great relationship with them, along with the rest of their staff. The fan base is insane and I felt super comfortable with the players and the players coming in next year. That is definitely a positive, as well.”
On Marquette: “My relationship with the coaches is great. They have put in a lot of effort and time, as well as, whenever I went on my visit there, I really enjoyed the players. I could see myself doing some of the things that they were showing me and that they have done with players in the past. It was a really good visit.”
On Memphis: “It is a great program with great coaches. Their skill development is through the roof along with the players there; they are really buying into what the coaches are saying. They are preparing them for the next step at a very high rate. Coach Penny and Coach Mike (Miller), they have both been there so they are just trying to help and give back.”
On Minnesota: “I just think that it would be dope to wear the Minnesota across my chest and really rep for my state and having people rally around you. That has kind of been their pitch to me and I have a really good relationship with Coach (Richard) Pitino and Coach Kyle Lindsted is my guy. Their players, I have been growing up with them my whole life so I have a really good relationship with all of the players there.”
NOW WHAT FOR INDIANA?
Indiana has one scholarship open for 2020-21 after penning a three-man class last week
Archie Miller said on his radio show last night that Indiana was not done recruiting in 2020. The Hoosiers are looking to add a point guard, And will now turn to convincing either Carter Whitt or Khristian Lander to reclassify and come early.
Lander is the obvious first choice, and reportedly, Miller has turned up the heat in recent months. But a decision from the Lander's camp probably won't come until after the first of the year, anyway.
Garcia still needs time to gain upper and core body strength to compete inside in high major college hoops. Much of his ranking is built on his projection as 6-foot-10 with skills. But he has a lot of work ahead to an impactful basketball player in his first season collegiately.
Indiana will move on for next season just fine, but could really feel the loss in two seasons when Trayce Jackson-Davis almost certainly entertains NBA Draft attention, which would leave only Race Thompson to pair with freshman bigs.
Archie Miller has time to replace the recruiting hit, and there's an even better talent who could serve as a replacement if Miller can convince four-star power forward Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek) to stay in-state in 2021.
----
