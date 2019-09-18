News More News
David Baker emerging as a leader within Indiana's 2020 class

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

After Indiana recorded an abysmal 51-10 loss to No. 6 Ohio State in Week Three, 2020 wide receiver commit David Baker, who was visiting Bloomington for the game, reacted to the negativity on Twitter.

He talked to TheHoosier.com about why he attempted to inject positivity into the situation and whether he views himself as a leader within the 2020 class.

David Baker, th eNo. 5 prospect in the state of Indiana and a wide receiver commit to Indiana, is emerging as a leader within the Hoosiers' 2020 recruiting class.
Indianapolis wide receiver and Indiana commit David Baker was in Bloomington with several other IU commits to watch the Hoosiers play No. 6 Ohio State in what was anticipated to be a competitive game, as ti typically is between the two programs.

That was far from the truth, as Indiana suffered the biggest loss of the Tom Allen Era, 51-10. As the negativity began to quickly surround the program on social media, Baker hit Twitter to share his support of Tom Allen, the coaching staff and the program.

Baker explained to TheHoosier.com why he felt the need to express that support for his future team.

{{ article.author_name }}