Dane Fife set to join Mike Woodson's staff at Indiana
Indiana has found its second assistant coach and that comes by the way of Dane Fife. It was originally reported by JoJo Gentry of CBS Indy.
Fife has spent the last 10 years at Michigan State, most recently serving as the program's associate head coach.
He has spent over half of his coaching career as an assistant coach in the Big Ten.
Fife has nearly 20 years of coaching experience, including six years as a head coach at IPFW from 2005-11. When he took over as head coach, he became the youngest head coach in Division 1 basketball. Over that time, he went 82-97 but did finish 18-12 during his final season.
Before IPFW, Fife spent two seasons at Indiana as an assistant under head coach Mike Davis.
Fife played for the Hoosiers from 1998-02, helping guide Indiana to the 2002 national title game. He was named co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and holds the IU career steals record with 180.
Over the past eight seasons Fife was instrumental in the game planning and scouting for Michigan State.
Fife joins Kenya Hunter as two of the assistants for Mike Woodson, both extremely successful at the college level. IU is still in search for its final bench assistant.
