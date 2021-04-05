Indiana has found its second assistant coach and that comes by the way of Dane Fife. It was originally reported by JoJo Gentry of CBS Indy. Fife has spent the last 10 years at Michigan State, most recently serving as the program's associate head coach. He has spent over half of his coaching career as an assistant coach in the Big Ten.

Dane Fife expected to join Indiana's coaching staff. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)