Dane Fife has lived Indiana basketball. He knows what it means to the state, the country, but more importantly to the fans that are so passionate.

The newly hired IU assistant expressed the potential of this team and the expectations people should have with the program moving forward. But, at the same time he understands how 'fractured' the program is - for both the players (current and former) and the fans.

And, he wasn't afraid to show it.

"'That was an NCAA tournament team (this past year)... I think this is a culture issue. Not just with the program, but the fans, media, the whole state," Fife said in his introductory press conference. "We are fragmented... the state of Indiana basketball, there's some missing pieces... we've got to dig in with people to figure it out."

“I’m not afraid to lecture a few people because this is my program... This is your program. This is coach Woodson’s program. And if anybody has a right to criticize or stick up for it, it’s us.”

During his career at Indiana from 1998-02, Fife was a part of some of the most talented Indiana basketball teams over the last 20 years. That included going to a National Championship game (2002), while also making four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.