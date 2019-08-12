First look at @yeahyeah22 in his new threads 🔥 (📸: @celtics ) #ProIU pic.twitter.com/emoVNa6cfR

This @Celtics green looks real good ☘️🔥 Go check out my #PaniniInstant card here: https://t.co/T1hrvQrHGg pic.twitter.com/JHyVT7Aede

New number (8⃣), same great talent. You better believe that @IndianaFootball 's @Steviescott8_ makes BTN's 2019 all-returning team. pic.twitter.com/JYtgG5PyK7

Hoosiers Win Three Medals on Final Night of Pan American Championships, via IU Athletics -- Link

Baby for Riggins, injury for Taylor, and other notes from fall camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford joins the party in rookie photoshoot, via Celtics Wire -- Link

Eagles News: Jordan Howard makes list of fantasy football sleepers, via SB Nation -- Link