Daily Hoosier: August 12
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Defensive Line Aims To Be A Larger Presence This Season
Tweets Of The Day
Stadium 🏟 work. pic.twitter.com/tF2hujghWQ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2019
LIVE | #IUFB Fall Camp: Sunday Scrimmage 1 https://t.co/snxJjfqIQA— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2019
First look at @yeahyeah22 in his new threads 🔥— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 12, 2019
(📸: @celtics) #ProIU pic.twitter.com/emoVNa6cfR
This @Celtics green looks real good ☘️🔥 Go check out my #PaniniInstant card here: https://t.co/T1hrvQrHGg pic.twitter.com/JHyVT7Aede— Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) August 11, 2019
New number (8⃣), same great talent.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) August 9, 2019
You better believe that @IndianaFootball's @Steviescott8_ makes BTN's 2019 all-returning team. pic.twitter.com/JYtgG5PyK7
Video Of The Day
Stay focused.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/ynLuTdkV81— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 11, 2019
Headlines
Hoosiers Win Three Medals on Final Night of Pan American Championships, via IU Athletics -- Link
Baby for Riggins, injury for Taylor, and other notes from fall camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Celtics rookie Romeo Langford joins the party in rookie photoshoot, via Celtics Wire -- Link
Eagles News: Jordan Howard makes list of fantasy football sleepers, via SB Nation -- Link
