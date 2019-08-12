News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 07:07:36 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Daily Hoosier: August 12

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Gigoypsrtxv14tc7wzri
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (AP)

Seen On The Hoosier

Indiana Defensive Line Aims To Be A Larger Presence This Season

Training Camp Special: 25% off plus $75 FREE gear

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Hoosiers Win Three Medals on Final Night of Pan American Championships, via IU Athletics -- Link

Baby for Riggins, injury for Taylor, and other notes from fall camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford joins the party in rookie photoshoot, via Celtics Wire -- Link

Eagles News: Jordan Howard makes list of fantasy football sleepers, via SB Nation -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}