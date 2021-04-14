For Bloomington South High School junior defensive standout Daeh McCullough, Bloomington always felt like home.

Despite his father, current Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, taking jobs at the University of Southern California and with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bloomington was always home.

It is for those reasons, as well as Indiana's rise under head coach Tom Allen, that prompted McCullough to commit to the Hoosiers this week.

"It feels great to get the commitment done. Indiana has been my top school ever since my recruitment really started," McCullough told TheHoosier.com. "Indiana stood out to me because we are very competitive and like to win games. Also, all the coaches are great and I have known them since way back. I have always wanted to come to Indiana regardless of my dad coaching here or not. It just feels like home."

Furthermore, McCullough said Indiana stood out to him because of connections.

"Indiana stood out because of all the connections I've had, and I have been to this place my whole life and have had a very strong relationship with coaches," McCullough said.

Those connections include defensive assistants Brandon Shelby and Jason Jones.

"My relationship with them is very good. I know I can be free and say whatever to them. They are great coaches," McCullough added. "It is very special to be a part of a great defense. We are getting better and will only keep getting better."