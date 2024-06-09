Cuono discusses Indiana commitment
Last week was a big one for new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff as they managed to lock up three verbal commitments in the Class of 2025. Grayson High School cornerback Jaylen Bell and defensive tackle Jhrevious Hall (Columbia Central, Tenn.) each gave the Hoosiers a verbal nod.
Sean Cuono was the third up-and-coming prospect to say yes to the Hoosiers last week.
Cuono is the 11th verbal commitment in Indiana’s Class of 2025 recruiting class. He also joins fellow Floridians Chris McCorkle (Cardinal Mooney)m and Travares Daniels (St. Thomas Aquinas) as the third member of the class to come from the Sunshine State.
“I chose Indiana because it felt like home to me and me and (running backs) coach (John) Miller have a good relationship,” said Cuono, a 6-foot, 185-pound tailback out of Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.). “And Coach Cig only wins and that’s what I want to be apart of.”
Cuono, who transferred to Clearwater Central Catholic from nearby Calvary Christian this year, held 19 offers - including from the likes of Auburn, Boston College, South Carolina, Virginia and Vanderbilt - yet choose the Hoosiers thanks to the close relationship he has built with the new staff.
“The new staff gets everything done and they’re the (biggest) reason I committed,” he said. “The new coaching staff is real deal. I’ll be a good fit because I’ll push the guys. I’m a natural-born leader and we’ll work together to get Indiana on the map.”
The Sunshine State running back has some juice, with good change-of-direction, vision, and patience to follow blocks. He possesses great top-end speed, balance and burst, and is exceptional in space. He can also break through tackles and be hard to bring down especially when running between the tackles. With ability to go the distance if he finds a crease, he undoubtedly adds playmaking ability to an already-strong Indiana recruiting class.
–––––
