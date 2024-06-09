Last week was a big one for new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff as they managed to lock up three verbal commitments in the Class of 2025. Grayson High School cornerback Jaylen Bell and defensive tackle Jhrevious Hall (Columbia Central, Tenn.) each gave the Hoosiers a verbal nod.

Sean Cuono was the third up-and-coming prospect to say yes to the Hoosiers last week.

Cuono is the 11th verbal commitment in Indiana’s Class of 2025 recruiting class. He also joins fellow Floridians Chris McCorkle (Cardinal Mooney)m and Travares Daniels (St. Thomas Aquinas) as the third member of the class to come from the Sunshine State.

“I chose Indiana because it felt like home to me and me and (running backs) coach (John) Miller have a good relationship,” said Cuono, a 6-foot, 185-pound tailback out of Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.). “And Coach Cig only wins and that’s what I want to be apart of.”