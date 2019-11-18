Scott and DoctorGC dive into a full recap of Indiana's 34-27 loss to Penn State. We walk through the key plays that kept Indiana from springing an upset in State College --- some of which were mistakes, some of which were bad luck, and some of which we would charitably describe as highly questionable. Statistically speaking, Indiana should have won the game...but Penn State showed an ability to figure out the key plays that led to victory, and Indiana showed that they are still learning those types of lessons.

We also discuss an updated bowl picture for Indiana, the implications of the next two games, and give a brief preview of next week's crucial contest at home versus Michigan.