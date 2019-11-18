CrimsonCast Eps. 636-637: Football comes up short, basketball after Troy
CrimsonCast Football Episode
Scott and DoctorGC dive into a full recap of Indiana's 34-27 loss to Penn State. We walk through the key plays that kept Indiana from springing an upset in State College --- some of which were mistakes, some of which were bad luck, and some of which we would charitably describe as highly questionable. Statistically speaking, Indiana should have won the game...but Penn State showed an ability to figure out the key plays that led to victory, and Indiana showed that they are still learning those types of lessons.
We also discuss an updated bowl picture for Indiana, the implications of the next two games, and give a brief preview of next week's crucial contest at home versus Michigan.
CrimsonCast Basketball Episode
Scott and @DoctorGC continue with Podcast Sunday by taking a close look at this year's Indiana men's basketball team through four games. We take a look at the offensive explosion through four games and talk about where it's coming from, whether or not it's sustainable, and what aspects of the offense have improved. We talk about the performances of a variety of players and how those fit into the spectrum of Indiana's efforts this year, and compare this year's team to last year's team. Defense is also discussed, focusing on whether IU's defense is good, bad, or indifferent, and how the schedule may play into the Hoosiers' defensive development
