We start the podcast with some reflections on the death of Kobe Bryant, the passage of time, and the nature of legacy. We then move on to talk about Indiana's close loss to Maryland. Scott is displeased with Indiana's inability to close things out, and feels like the Hoosiers did more to lose this one than Maryland did to win it. GC is a bit more optimistic, and sees some positives coming out of the loss. We talk a bit about some individual players, and look ahead to the schedule over the next couple of weeks.