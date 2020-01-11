Scott talks with Ken Bikoff from Peegs.com about IU's heartbreaking loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. How does this loss rank in the history of IU Football losses and how was the fan reaction that Ken received in the post game show after that loss. They discuss questions with the in-game coaching decisions during the game, and also the bright future of IU Football with the hiring of Nick Sheridan.

Finally they turn to IU Basketball, trying to figure out what the issue with this current team is, and if there is hope on the horizon. Ken also lays out his thoughts on why the game against Ohio State is so important and how the team teams to back up their words with actions.