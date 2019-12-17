It was a big day in IU Athletics history, as Fred Glass announced his impending retirement. We break down the news by looking back at Glass's tenure, talking about the accomplishments of his tenure and also the criticisms that have been leveled. We talk about what this means for the long term fortunes of IU athletics, and also take a look at possible replacements.

Towards the end of the podcast, we shift attention to some lingering questions involving IU basketball, and the response of some fans to recent game results. How much criticism is justified criticism? What all is going on with IU basketball? We dive into that and more, on this edition of CrimsonCast.