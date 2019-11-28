DoctorGC is joined by Zach Osterman of the IndyStar to discuss Indiana basketball and Indiana football. We start with basketball's 6-0 start and look at the offensive approach that the Hoosiers are taking and what's making it so successful. We also talk about how preseason expectations are aligning (or not aligning, as the case may be) with how the team has performed to this point, and whether the ceiling has been raised on the 2019-20 season.

We then switch over to football and discuss what went wrong in Indiana's loss to Michigan last weekend. That then shifts into a discussion of the key items heading into the Old Oaken Bucket game and what Indiana needs to do to be successful in that contest. Finally, Zach takes us for a walk through the increasingly confusing neighborhood called Bowl Selection, and we emerge on the other side with both clearer and cloudier perceptions of where IU might be headed in the postseason.