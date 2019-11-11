IU football is ranked for the first time since 1994, and that, my friends, is worth podcasting about! DoctorGC and Scott talk about the ranking, the implications of the ranking for the program, and where we were the last time IU was at this level of college football. We talk about some of the similarities between the early Mallory years and the Allen years so far, and we discuss the implications of the ranking on the bowl picture. We also take a look ahead at the Penn State matchup this Saturday.