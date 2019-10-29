Indiana football fans continue to bask in the glory of this past weekend's win in Lincoln, and we're here to talk about it on CrimsonCast. Joining DoctorGC for a late Monday night episode is Indy Star insider Zach Osterman. We get Zach's thoughts and evaluations on the game, and talk about this edition of Indiana's ability to make the little plays that often define the distance between winning and losing in college football. We also chat about how recruiting has helped define this Indiana team, and how the depth of Indiana's recruiting classes is showing in positive ways.

We also take some Twitter questions, and discuss the excitement felt by certain segments of the fan base, the importance of the Northwestern game in terms of the overall narrative, and the potential bowl scenarios that IU could find itself in with six, seven, eight, and/or more wins remaining on the season.

