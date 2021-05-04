TheHoosier - Crider ready for rigors of NFL with Philadelphia Eagles

"It is amazing to get an opportunity like this. Now it's time to get to work and prove that I belong. I have never been to Philadelphia. The Eagles have a great offensive line coach and are building a special team and culture," Crider noted.

Crider told TheHoosier.com he heads to Philadelphia May 12, and noted it will be his first trip to the City of Brotherly Love.

"The draft process was stressful at times, but, overall, it was a good experience. Knowing that this was a major turning point in my life adds some pressure but also some excitement. It's hard not to be nervous about moving to the next level, but I am confident in myself and all the work I've done to get to this point," Crider said.

For three days, Crider waited for his name to be called, before signing with the Eagles shortly after the draft.

Crider announced shortly after Indiana's 26-20 loss in the Outback Bowl to Ole Miss in January that he would forego another season and declare for the draft.

"I grew up watching the NFL and dreaming of playing in the league one day, but it became an actual possibility for me about a year ago. I am very honored and blessed to have been coached and guided to this position, and now is the time to put everything together and make the most of the opportunity," Crider told TheHoosier.com after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

As a child growing up in Columbus, Indiana, Harry Crider would tune in every time the Indianapolis Colts played and focus in on one player in particular -- center Jeff Saturday.

Crider was part of Tom Allen's Indiana teams that turned the tide not only in Bloomington, but across the Big Ten landscape when it comes to the Hoosiers.

As a freshman, Crider made his debut against Ohio State in 2017 and played in eight games before seeing action in six as a sophomore and earning the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honor.

In 2019, Crider appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts at left guard and one at starter and was part of an Indiana offense that scored 30-plus points nine times and set a program record with 3,931 passing yards. This past season, Crider was voted a team captain and started all eight games at center for the Hoosiers, who allowed the fewest sacks per game in the Big Ten. Crider earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors and was a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, as well as being on the Rimington Trophy Watch List and a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Crider said there are several things that stand out to him from his career in Bloomington, the greatest being how Indiana turned things around.

"What stands out from my first couple of years was how close we kept coming in the big games. I also remember Coach Allen giving us the same messages he still gives today. Those messages started to click as the culture developed and led to great seasons in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 season was when everything came together. We had playmakers all over the field, an amazing coaching staff and a culture of love and grit," Crider said.

And, now that he has departed Indiana, how good can the Hoosiers be in 2021?

"There are no limits for the team. It will be special," Crider said.

Crider told TheHoosier.com that he has spoken to several former Indiana linemen who are now in the NFL about what to expect and he admits there will be quite a bit of differences, but he is ready for the grind.

"I think I can be a special player and have a career in the NFL. The NFL has its differences from college ball, but the qualities and skills that helped us succeed at the college level become even more important now. Also, they've told me to get along with the guys on the team, work relentlessly and learn how to be a true student of the game," Crider said.

As he prepares for his final time in Indiana, Crider had a message for all those who have supported him during his playing career in the Hoosier State.

"Indiana has been home to me for the past 22 years, and I am so thankful for all the support of the fans. Hoosier fans are the best there is and I hope to bring that pride to the next level. I am honored that the Indiana program is in a better place now than when I joined the team and that culture is going to take the team to new heights."