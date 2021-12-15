Commitment Breakdown: Rivals250 DT Nick James to Indiana

The Hoosiers are in process of a big recruiting day for the 2022 cycle. The class is ranked No. 22 nationally with room to add more top players like four-star IMG Academy defensive tackle Nick James.

WHAT THE HOOSIERS ARE GETTING

Playing for national powerhouse IMG Academy, James has been tested in games and maybe more so in practice. Not the biggest defensive tackle out there, but James gets the job done. He’s addition to the roster instantly adds more depth and talent.

WHAT MAKES NICK JAMES DIFFERENT

At the high school level, James is strong, quick, and has good technique. What separates him from others is his heart and motor. His determination against the 6-5, 300-pound, offensive linemen makes up for the lack of traditional size in the trenches. Another note on James, he is a blue-collar-bringing a sack lunch-ready to get after it player. He fits the Indiana defensive mode.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR INDIANA

Anytime a team can add a four-star talent they are getting a player that is expected to be a three-year starter with all-conference kind of potential. James is that guy. After climbing the Big Ten ranks since Tom Allen got on the sidelines in 2017, the Hoosiers took a big step back in 2021. Landing players like James shows the messaging is working and Indiana is set for a big rebound.