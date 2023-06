The unranked prospect from West Laurens High School had one other Power 5 scholarship from Virginia Tech. Group of 5 schools Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky also offered Claark a scholarship.

Quentin Clark committed to Indiana on Monday night, via Twitter. The 6-foot-3 linebacker from Dublin, Ga., is the 11th member of Indiana's 2024 recruiting class.

Clark projects to inside linebacker and his film shows a consistent tackler. He has long arms, which help him as a tackler when wrapping up ball carriers before bringing them to the turf.

Indiana hosted about 15 official visitors last weekend, including Clark. The inside linebacker is the first player from Indiana's crop of official visitors last weekend to commit to the Hoosiers. However, he is the seventh commit this month for Indiana.

Of Indiana's 11 commits, only four are on the defensive side of the ball. Clark joins defensive backs Judah Jenkins, Christian Peterson and Keion Dunlap as defensive players to commit to the Hoosiers.

Indiana's recruiting class ranks 60th nationally and is the No. 14 class in the Big Ten.