On Tuesday, Indiana landed their second commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Mitch Vertegen committing to the Hoosiers.

Thank you Mom and Dad for supporting me in my athletic career," Verstegen wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the countless sacrifices and dedication. I couldn't have done it without the endless support from my family and friends. Thank you Coach Binsfeld for the amazing last few years at Kaukauna High School. Thank you for helping me become the athlete I am today and the student I am today. Thank you for going above and beyond to help me achieve greatness. Thank you Coach Williams for building me into the athlete I am today. Thank you, Alex, Nate, Gavin and Scott at Synergy for the extra support into constructing me into a D1 athlete. Thank you, Coach Allen and Coach Bostad for this amazing opportunity. I am extremely excited to be an Indiana Hoosier."