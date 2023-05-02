Alec Busse is the associate publisher of the Hoosier, the Indiana Rivals website. Alec is the lead reporter for Indiana football and men's basketball for the Hoosier and coordinates all content.
On Tuesday, Indiana landed their second commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Mitch Vertegen committing to the Hoosiers.
Thank you Mom and Dad for supporting me in my athletic career," Verstegen wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for the countless sacrifices and dedication. I couldn't have done it without the endless support from my family and friends. Thank you Coach Binsfeld for the amazing last few years at Kaukauna High School. Thank you for helping me become the athlete I am today and the student I am today. Thank you for going above and beyond to help me achieve greatness. Thank you Coach Williams for building me into the athlete I am today. Thank you, Alex, Nate, Gavin and Scott at Synergy for the extra support into constructing me into a D1 athlete. Thank you, Coach Allen and Coach Bostad for this amazing opportunity. I am extremely excited to be an Indiana Hoosier."
Vertegen commits to Indiana over one other scholarship offer, South Dakota State. Though, North Dakota and FBS programs Notre Dame and Wisconsin hosted him for a visit.
Indiana became the only Power 5 offer for Vertegen when he visited the Hoosiers for their final spring football practice on April 15.
He is the second commitment for Indiana in the 2024 Class joining tight end Brody Kosin.
