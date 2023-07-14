Leibfried, a three-star prospect from Mount Horeb, Wisc., took an official visit to Indiana in the middle of June and also had a Power 5 scholarship offer from Syracuse. He took two unofficial visits to Iowa State this year and also received interest from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Leibfried is the fourth offensive lineman in the Hoosier's recruiting class joining Mitch Verstegen, Evan Lawerence and Adedamola Ajani. Only Leibfried and Ajani reported other Power 5 scholarship offers. Both Lawerence and Leibfried project more as tackle prospects while Verstegen and Ajani are more likely to play guard at the college level.

The Hoosiers now have the No. 50 ranked class in the country and are up to 16 total commits.