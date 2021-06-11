Coming to IU was a 'business decision' for transfer WR Camron Buckley

As Camron Buckley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after a successful career at Texas A&M, he did so looking for an opportunity that would serve as a springboard to the next level.

Buckley believes he found that in Bloomington, as he transferred to Indiana University, and this week, he told the media doing so was a "business decision."

"It was a business decision for me. Personally, Indiana was the best place and best fit for me," Buckley told the media.

And, he joined an offense that already features talented wide receivers in Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall and David Ellis, along with FSU transfer D.J. Matthews. Buckley told the media he did his homework when it came to coming to Indiana knowing the talent the Hoosiers already possessed and added through the transfer portal.

"I work out with the wide receiver room every day. We have two player led workouts. I am getting adjusted to the offense and having fun competing with those guys. It is competition. I have never been one to shy away from competition. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t feel like I wouldn’t get opportunity to start. That would have been a bad business decision, but I’m very educated," Buckley said.

Buckley, who was recruited out of high school by Indiana wide receiver coach Grant Heard during his time at Ole Miss, told the media that he watched several Indiana games last season and the offense stood out to him quite a bit, adding that the offense the Hoosiers runs varies from what he was a part of at Texas A&M.

"The offense is different. They throw the ball more. It is more of a throwing based offense, where Texas A&M was more of a pro-style offense. Looking at the offense, I love what this team is doing, what Coach Allen is doing, what Coach Heard is doing, and we have a great quarterback coming back," Buckley said.