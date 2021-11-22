Column: Why freshman Tamar Bates is a perfect fit for the second unit

Indiana guard Tamar Bates has burst onto the scene in Assembly Hall, scoring 30 points in four games. Fadeaway jumpers, floaters and shots from beyond the arc look second nature to the confident freshman shooting 12-24 from the field.

His offensive production has been a key factor leading the Hoosiers to a flawless 4-0 start.

Watching the Hoosiers play in the Bahamas before the season began, it was clear Bates is a special player. He combined for 25 points and two steals in two exhibition games, creating a spark off the bench that upheld the team’s energy.

Though Bates is averaging the fourth-most points on the team, should the freshman start? In my opinion, he shouldn't. And it's not because Bates isn't a good player. In fact, I've been very impressed with his play.

Instead, he would be most effective in a different role: being one of the leaders coming off the bench.

His high-energy play is perfect for the second unit, a group of players meant to substitute for the winded starters. When watching Bates play, it's tough to imagine he's only a freshman with how vocal he is.

"That's how I've played and how I've conducted myself on the floor since as long as I can remember," Bates said in a press conference before playing Louisiana. "A high-energy guy... A motivator out there."

Aside from his energy, Bates' scoring variety in his offensive game is an excellent fit for extending the lead or chipping away at a deficit. His versatility was illustrated in the last two games against St. John's and Louisiana, where he made a total of five jumpers, one layup and three 3-pointers.

He takes what the defense gives him, and when the team needs a tough bucket, he's the go-to guy. The ability to make a tough shot is crucial for being amongst one of the leaders in the second unit.

"I try to be as unpredictable as possible," Bates said.

If Bates thrives on unpredictability, then playing him off the bench is best suited for that role, so the opposing defense is more easily caught off guard. If he starts, it could allow the defense to have a better read on him before the end of the game.

That's not to say Bates couldn't handle starting, but rather, a few quick buckets when he checks into the game goes a long way for the team and uplifts the confidence of IU's bench players.

When Bates is playing well off the bench, he seemingly makes everyone around him better too.