Column: Indiana's road struggles continue, defense and rebounding to blame

Around this time each year, people grab their pens and paper to set new year's resolutions. There is no doubt one resolution for Indiana men's basketball was to earn its first road win of the season on January 2nd against Penn State.

However, that goal wasn’t achieved as Penn State shot 50% from 3-point and scored more than half of its points from behind the arc. This was one of the main reasons leading to IU's 58-61 loss.

An opportunity for IU to begin the new year by removing a goose egg next to its road record turned into a heartbreaking loss, prolonging their seven-game losing streak on the road dating back to last season.

Despite former head coach Archie Miller's absence and the arrival of head coach Mike Woodson, the drought of winning on the road hasn't been erased. The last time IU won a road game was February 10th, 2021, almost a year ago against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers have switched from being too hot or too cold on the road this season.

Against Syracuse, IU came back from a deficit but couldn't hold the lead. The Hoosiers then blew a 22-point lead to No. 22 Wisconsin. Tonight, IU was right there the whole way through and barely lost in the final minutes.

Woodson is new to college coaching, so it's partly understandable but still a problem IU needs to solve as the team heads into the main stretch of conference play.