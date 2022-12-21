Indiana received a commitment from 2023 three-star defensive back Jordan Shaw on Wednesday.

The St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Ca.) two-way player was committed to Colorado but flipped his pledge to Indiana and signed his letter of intent to play for the Hoosiers.

Shaw had committed to the Buffaloes in November prior to the coaching change. He took an official visit to Indiana earlier this month before receiving an in-home visit just days after by Indiana defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby.

Shaw is ranked the No. 58 cornerback in California and the No. 75 cornerback in the 2023 class.