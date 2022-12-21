Colorado CB Commit Jordan Shaw Flips and Signs with Indiana
Indiana received a commitment from 2023 three-star defensive back Jordan Shaw on Wednesday.
The St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Ca.) two-way player was committed to Colorado but flipped his pledge to Indiana and signed his letter of intent to play for the Hoosiers.
Shaw had committed to the Buffaloes in November prior to the coaching change. He took an official visit to Indiana earlier this month before receiving an in-home visit just days after by Indiana defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby.
Shaw is ranked the No. 58 cornerback in California and the No. 75 cornerback in the 2023 class.
The 6-foot and 170-pound corner had offers from Oregon, USC, Washington, Arizona, Cal among others. A two-way player in high school, Shaw had 16 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions this year.
Offensively, he added 470 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Shaw also had a 55.0 yard average on punt returns and returned three returns for touchdowns. In total, he finished with 16 touchdowns (nine receiving, four rushing, three returning).
"Shaw has excellent length and leaping ability, which makes it really hard for quarterbacks to find a way to get the ball to their receivers," Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman previously said of Shaw. "He's also great at anticipating routes; that's what helped him jump so many passes to get interceptions."
