Last week Indiana basketball held its annual institutional media day, where the got the chance to chat with several members of the women's basketball team, as well as hear from head coach Teri Moren. This gave members of the media a taste of what's to come for the 2024-25 Hoosiers, while also giving some insight into how this past offseason went for Indiana. So, without further ado, here are a handful of takeaways from Indiana women's basketball's media day.

MOREN IS CONFIDENT IN HER GROUP

Mar 29, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Teri Moren looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While every head coach would say they they're confident in their team, I get the sense that Teri Moren truly does have faith in her players, and her words certainly backed that up. In her opening statement, coach Moren said that "to say that this group is ready would be an understatement," driving home the point early that she believes in what her players can accomplish this season. To this, I have to say why wouldn't she? The Hoosiers have been a very successful team the last few years and while she has lost a lot of talent -- mostly because of Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia running out of eligibility -- Moren has retooled her program to make sure the success continues. Moren's Hoosiers have finished top three in the Big Ten back-to-back years, winning the title outright in 2022. While they've come up short in the postseason, this has been an incredibly successful era of Indiana women's basketball. Moren said that "we've had a little bit of a makeover, I wouldn't say a huge makeover, but a little bit of one," letting everyone know that this is not a complete overhaul and that she's still confident nonetheless. This retool should make for another successful Hoosier season, even with the losses of Holmes and Scallia, with Moren letting everyone know that she's confident in her team and that she's "excited for the season."

TRANSFERS CIEZKI, STRIPLIN SHOULD PROVIDE A MAJOR BOOST

Feb 18, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Shay Ciezki (4) shoots a three point basketduring the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With key players leaving, bringing in key players became very important for Moren and staff. IU did exactly what it needed to do, grabbing key players Shay Ciezki and Karoline Striplin from the transfer portal, both of whom should make a major impact for the Hoosiers. Moren said that Ciezki is "a bulldog. That's only the best way to describe her. She’s a gym rat. She's ate up with the game. She’s in (the gym) all the time," illustrating just how impressed she's been with the Penn State transfer. Moren also spoke about Striplin, saying " knowing that she was a five that (adds something) not only stature-wise, build-wise, experience-wise, but also can pick and pop. She has the ability to knock down shots from the outside." This is high praise from Moren, as she's been around quality transfers in this program before, namely Sara Scallia and Sydney Parrish, so she knows exactly what is takes to be a successful transfer. Moren wasn't the only member of the IU women's program to recognize what Ciezki and Striplin can bring to the table, as returning Hoosiers spoke about them as well. Parrish said "bringing them in will definitely help us," adding that "they both have experience with big time programs" something that Parrish believes will help them in what she said has been a "seamless transition so far." All this should give Hoosier fans confidence in what IU's new transfer can do, as if coach Moren and Sydney Parrish are giving you this praise, you're definitely cut out for success in this program.

PARRISH, MOORE-MCNEIL'S EXPERIENCE PIVOTAL

Indiana Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22), Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish (33) celebrate after winning the NCAA tournament second round game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, March 25, 2024.