TheHoosier - Coaches Talk: Harbaugh, Wolverines look to rebound against Hoosiers

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches film of his team's loss to Michigan State from last week, there are plenty of areas he sees where the Wolverines can improve on. The same can be said of Tom Allen when he watches the action from Indiana at Rutgers. However, the two appear to be programs headed in opposition directions prior to this Saturday's noon clash at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Indiana University. The 13th ranked Hoosiers enter at 2-0 win wins over Penn State and Rutgers, while Michigan, ranked 23rd, limps in at 1-1 after thumping Minnesota in the opener and then falling to the Spartans in Ann Arbor last week. While the loss was dismal to Michigan's rival, Harbaugh, who has never lost back-to-back games during his tenure with the Wolverines, told the media this week the game is behind them and all attention is focused on Indiana. Michigan owns the all-time series against Indiana, 59-9, while owning an impressive 24-game winning streak over the Hoosiers. Indiana's last win against Michigan came in 1987.

During his press conference Monday, Harbaugh spoke highly of the Hoosiers with the media. "They do a lot of things well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back. Very physical team. Very fired up team. And all the things that we’ve seen from Indiana year in and year out. Tom Allen does a great job coaching the team and it’s an exciting ball club, Tom’s really got them playing well," Harbaugh said. He continued by saying this year's Hoosiers team was "even better, more talented" than previous years. "They’re atop of the Big Ten standings right now. It’ll be a tough ball game, as it always is. They’re talented defensively and are multiplistic in their schemes. Their quarterback is playing well and is hot. Their receivers are making catches and getting open, and they have fine running backs. Their o-line has been physical as well. I’m not surprised how well they’ve started off the season here in 2020. If we play good, we play the way we're capable of, we will be tough to beat as well," he said.