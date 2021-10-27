 TheHoosier - Coach Talk: Maryland HC Mike Locksley discusses Indiana
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 09:08:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Talk: Maryland HC Mike Locksley discusses Indiana

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley discusses Indiana ahead of welcoming the Hoosiers to town this weekend.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of Terrapin Sports Report)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}