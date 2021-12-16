Coach Speak: Tom Allen breaks down Indiana's 2022 recruiting class

Indiana signed a 25-member class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. All but one player they expected to sign, signed. Despite a 2-10 season in 2021, Tom Allen and the rest of his staff reeled in a recruiting class ranked No. 20 in the country -- the best in program history. The Hoosiers had 18 high school prospects sign and will welcome in seven transfers -- six from the power five level and one junior college transfer. Here is what head coach Tom Allen said about each player.

Tom Allen goes in-depth about all 25 members of IU's 2022 recruiting class. (IU Athletics)

Tom Allen Quotes: "Obviously got a perfect connection with him with father here, but Dasan has earned this. He's pretty special. 6'5", 235 pounds and only going to get bigger. He's tall and thin, even at that weight. But plays linebacker for us. I think he can play edge. He played safety in high school. He can play receiver. All different things. "But he's a defensive guy. Love his IQ, really high football IQ. You can see it on film. He's always diagnosing and reading things and reading and reacting and just really excited about the potential, the versatility, the length and just the want-to. "Loves the weight room and is just going to dive into that but be here mid -- we've got a lot of these guys going to be here mid-year and just so excited about that, and that's just really tremendously excited about him. Played here at Bloomington South High School here locally, and really, really excited to get him here as a member of our team. "Obviously he's been here a whole bunch as a coach's kid, and that's always a neat dynamic to have, but at the same time it's special to be able to now have him here as one of our players."

Tom Allen Quotes: "One of our own in-state guys. Big, athletic. Just so excited about DJ's upside, his potential to be able to keep growing, maybe an inside guy, maybe an outside guy. We don't know. He's played both. Just a big man that excited to get him here and get him training with our football team. Really excited about just the energy he brings. "He's had a chance to come down and watch several games and be a part of our campus here and be a part of -- he's teammates with Randy, and that's been a great connection for us, but at the same time we're excited to have him here and to be able to make his own way and be able to be a big part of our offensive future."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really excited about Nick. Gives us a big-body guy, good athlete that can play in the interior of our defense, close to 300 pounds already out of high school, and that's a huge area of need for us is to get bigger in the core there, and gives us -- we were able to do it with some young guys as well as with some older guys, so really excited about Nick, and once again, kind of fits that same bill of comes from a really good family, people that fit with us and have done a great job of raising him and allowed him to be in position to come here and be very, very successful."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really, really talented football player. Tremendous burst, love the compactness of his build. I love the acceleration he shows on film. Needed to get more of that in our running back room, and we've done that. He's a huge part of that, huge part of our future. "I'll tell you what, one thing I really love about him, as well, is he played defense. Played outside linebacker, caused a lot of fumbles. He made a lot of plays. He tackled with great pop and intensity. I love seeing that. I like seeing guys who are just good football players. "My whole goal is when I go to watch a team play, I want to make sure we're getting the guy that's the best football player on that field both sides of the ball, and a lot of these guys have been doing that. So I know that Gi'Bran is going to come here, work his tail off and be a tremendous asset to our football team."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Love his length. Big ol' hands, huge feet, big man. That's what we're trying to find. Playing defensive end in our defense, we need to really find those guys, the length that we've got to have, the pop up front, the big strong hands, the ability to play the run and get some burst to be able to get some pass rush in that position, as well, but really excited about what he brings to our team. "Once again, family fit. The things that they care about, the things that they value as a family aligns with what our program is all about, and the core principles of our program. Just had a really, really good time with his parents on the visit, getting to know them, really getting a chance to really dive into who they are and who we are, and really excited about having Vincent as a part of this class and a part of our football family. He's going to do a great job here for us."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Obviously Tiawan's younger brother. Known him for many years because of that connection, but he's coming here to become his own guy and to be able to establish his own identity and his own legacy. Obviously he's had two older brothers to go before him collegiately, but has a great bloodline of competition and competitive spirit and toughness and just the ability to prepare a certain way, so really excited about Trevell and really excited about what he brings to our program. "Just love his family, they're a part of ours and have been fun to recruit him, and now when I remember even years ago going back there to meet with Tiawan, he sat there in the house, and he was quite a bit younger at that point and now he's coming here as one of our players, so it's pretty exciting for sure."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Man, Jaylin is dynamic. That's the best thing I can say to describe Jaylin. So excited to get him as a part of our football family. Tremendous family themselves, had him here on campus over the summertime during those visits officially, and been able to stay with him and just keep recruiting him. It was a lot of hard work to be able to get him here. Tremendously talented athlete. Talk about a guy that makes plays in space, he is dynamic in space. In the return game, as well, as well as just get that guy the football, whether we hand it to him, throw it to him, catch it in the special teams game. "But really a guy that I've had some say is maybe the most dynamic player in the country out of this class. We'll see with all that. But bottom line is I just know he's a high-character guy that's going to work. He's got a real good physical base to him even though he's not a big guy. He's extremely quick and fast, so he's got short-speed quickness and long speed, which is sometimes rare to find in that position, so it's awesome."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Man, I'll tell you what; we had several guys I would say were leaders in this class in putting them together. He's near the top. Just tremendously active on social media, tremendously active with his teammates, future teammates in the recruiting process. Loves football. "Every time I talk to him he's either studying film, he's out doing something to get better. A multisport athlete, runs track, plays soccer, an excellent soccer player. Don't have that many guys that do that, play soccer and also play football. Just shows you his athleticism, and loves the game. I'll tell you, he's always, always working to do something to get better as a player. "Great family; obviously had them down here multiple times. He actually chose to come officially, came up unofficially to watch a game with his dad, and just really appreciate his leadership, and he's going to be here mid-year as many of these guys are. "We've got a record number of guys, I think we have 16 coming here at mid-year, which we've never had this many before, including the transfers and the high school guys, so that gives us an immediate opportunity to impact this team right away, so really excited about having James Monds here as a part of our team."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Just a really long, once again, long athlete that we know can can flex out, we can put in the box, and plays multiple sports and has been a part of a really good high school football program, used to winning, and a lot of these guys on this list are used to winning, which I love, and Ryan is a guy that it's a huge need for us to be able to find tight ends that have length and athleticism and have a great frame to put weight on. So really excited about how he fits with us and our new offensive system, and he's going to really enjoy it. We had a chance to talk with him about that, and he's fired up."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really excited about Brody. This is an area, position that we've excelled at here in the last few years in our offense, guys being able to make plays, and see him as a future big guy that's athletic enough to make plays in space and get the ball to him but also big and physical enough to be in the box, as well. I love his frame. He's going to get a whole lot bigger, but really excited to have Brody as part of our family."

Tom Allen Quotes: "He's played to an extremely high level. He was their all-time leading tackler in the history of their program. He's played there for many years. He's been able to be raised up in that system. A lot of great players as teammates. He played around -- a lot of big high school games he's played in, and that excites me. He's just an awesome young man. "He's a guy that we connected with, with his family, as well, right away, because it's pretty obvious that the things that they cared about we cared about, and you can tell pretty quickly when you just -- who you are, you just present yourself to them and you don't try to tell them what they want to hear, you just tell them who you are, and those that align with you and fit with you, it becomes pretty obvious pretty quickly. Richard Thomas to me is just a great fit with us. Excited to see him grow and develop in our program and to see him blossom when he comes to Indiana here this summer."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Got to see him play last week, which was a tremendous thrill for me. I only get one trip, so they had to keep winning. They're getting ready to play for a state championship this weekend, and just so impressed with that program, what Coach dodge has done there, and this is a tremendous young man. "Came to us this summer with his dad to visit, and came back later on an official visit with his mom and his dad and his brother came, and just tremendous people. Just high character, smart, tough, dependable. Just really, really -- he's a two-year starter, over 30 games in that high-level program, one of the best programs in the nation of high school football, and there in the state of Texas does a tremendous job. Just so well-coached. I was just so impressed. I watched the game last week and just kind of shook my head at just the level that they play at in terms of the execution on both sides of the football and how disciplined they were and how they executed. "Just a really, really high level of play he's coming from in his preparation, and he's an excellent student, so excited to have Bray as a part of our football team."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really excited about Isaiah. Love this young man, his family, as well. Just complete athlete, plays multiple sports, playing basketball right now, plays on both sides of the football, love that. I say that all the time, getting guys out of high school, guys that play running back, guys that play on defense. He's a linebacker for us and can play either position there or multiple positions there in the core of our defense and just shows that on film, and just love his toughness and his fight and the way he plays in the games and be able to lead his team to a great season, and that's really, really important to me."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really, really love this young man, as far as just so much potential, long and athletic. Played high school men's volleyball for his high school team. Another rare thing to have offensive linemen playing that sport, but his athleticism showed doing that, and he's long and lean and going to keep getting bigger. Being 280 already, as thin as he is, he's got great upside to be able to grow and develop. "He's going to be here in January, also, to get a chance to really benefit from our nutrition of our program, our strength program and allow him really to develop. Tremendous family. Love his parents. I've spent a lot of time with them, and they fit with us, and they've been excited to be a part of this. He's been committed to us for a while and he's stayed true, and I really appreciate that, so really excited about having Carter Smith with us."

Tom Allen Quotes: "A long corner that we've been looking for. Trying to find guys with length and speed. That was the big focus for this class. "He's just one of those guys where you just as soon as I first saw him on film, was like, man, this guy is different. He's a track guy, 10.6 100-meter guy. That's documented speed, and the length is what it is. He's all of 6'1" and that's a big deal. It's not easy to find guys with that kind of length and speed and coming from a program that's used to winning a lot of football games is great, and just continues that Florida pipeline up to Indiana, and that's real important to our program and the guys we're able to attract here."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Phillip is a guy for us that we found going down there recruiting. Really felt like he had all the qualities we're looking for with length and athleticism, plays on both sides of the football, makes plays at receiver, makes plays in the return game, makes plays at safety, can play corner. But we definitely are signing him as a safety. Just a toughness to him, ability to make plays in space is a huge deal for us. So really feel very excited about him."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Love this kid. He's just a tough, tough guy, and when you go there and you meet and you talk to his coaches and the people that are around him his whole life, it's just -- it's one great thing after the next about his leadership and his toughness and just making everybody around him better, and the way he loves to work and how hard he plays and he can just loves to play the game, got energy. He plays the game the way I want to play the game, the way I want to coach the game, and that just stuck out to me on film. He can run and he's a tough guy and he's smart. That smart, tough, dependable piece is such a huge thing for me. "Really excited; we've obviously had some really good linebackers here in this program, and we've got some young ones coming in that I think are going to have a chance to come in and be the next wave of great Indiana football linebackers as a part of our team."

Transfers

Tom Allen Quotes: "So excited about Shaun. His nickname is "Worm" so that's what we're going to call him, and I got permission to call him that. He's been called that most of his life. Mom calls him that, so if mom calls him that I'm good with it, so that's what I'm going to call him. "But man, I love this kid. Ever since that first conversation when he put himself out there to be able to be recruited, got to know him, met with his mom, and had him up here for an official visit. Just great personality and just knowing -- once again, goes back to relationships, knowing his high school coach for a long, long time and that was a big part of all of this, and Coach McCullough did a tremendous job of recruiting him out of high school. Knew exactly who he was when he made a decision to go into the SEC, and just know that he's a talented young man. He played both sports and he ran track at Auburn, as well. Very, very fast football player, very, very powerful football player, and gives us something in that room, a different level of pop that we need. So he's excited to come here and be able to compete and play at the very highest level. So very excited about having Worm as a part of our program."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Really excited about this young man and really wanted to rebuild our running back room, and Coach McCullough has done a tremendous job with that, and just Josh's family, spending time with them, just our kind of guy. Cares about school, high academic focus, tremendous character, leadership, toughness, fight, just the things we're looking for, guys that we know well that have coached him and worked with him and know what he brings to our football team, so I'm really excited about adding Josh to our family."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Emery was actually committed several years ago if you guys might remember and got a chance to know him through that whole process, got a chance to -- his parents came up here with him unofficially. Really loved him at that point. Chose to stay home, being from his home state there is where he ended up going to college and then decided to come to Indiana. "So really, really excited to get him here finally. Tried to get him here the first time, but bottom line is that obviously there was an ultimate plan to get him here eventually and it's worked itself out. "Guy that can really run and be able to give us some more explosiveness in our pass game at the receiver position, which is going to be huge for us, and so really excited about him bringing production with him from the ACC, which is critical. I want to be able to see guys that have been able to produce at the levels they're coming from and to be able to become -- we already knew he was a culture fit with us just because of the first time around, but it was just great to reconnect with his parents and him, as well, during his visit, and being able to get him here officially is very, very exciting. So he'll be here mid-year as well as with Shaun Shivers, as well, he's going to be here in January."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Just really excited about JH, the toughness he's going to bring. He was an All-Pac-12 performer there on the defensive line. Got some position flexibility as far as playing either the strong side end, 3 technique combination. "Just love the toughness, love the ability for him to see him making plays at that level consistently, and all that he was able to do there, and then just know how academically focused he is. His dad is originally from Indianapolis and played at North Central High School. As a matter of fact, we got to talking, he played in the 1979 Indiana All-Star Game that was played out here in Memorial Stadium here at Indiana when his dad was a high school player. "But just that connection and just being able to find a young man that's not from Indiana himself but obviously has ties here with his family, and loved his visit, loved our time together with him, and really excited. Once again, another guy that's going to be here in January, getting himself working right away, and Vincent Sneed is going to be here, also, in January. He's a mid-year guy."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Another big guy in the core, just an older player that gives us mass. It's Big Ten football; we've got to be able to -- we just need to get bigger in the interior, and addressed a huge need there with PJ and had a chance to meet his family and just I'd say an immediate connection with the culture we have built here, immediate connection with the kind of values that we have and the things that we care about, and so to me that was important. That's always important. It always will be important. "So just want to have a guy that wants to come in here and compete and help us get better on defense."

Tom Allen Quotes: "We obviously had made it a priority to get some mass on the defensive line from some older guys, and so he obviously fits that bill. Has played both sides of the ball actually. But really excited about him and what he brings to our program. Obviously we've had a couple other of his teammates here this past year, so that really gave us an insight into him as a person, and obviously having the connections we have down there helped us, as well."

Tom Allen Quotes: "Coming to us from the University of Miami. Playing a lot of snaps there, productive down there, and really looking for him to come in here and give us tremendous leadership in that room. Obviously with the departure of Micah and being able to compete, to play, and that's what we tell those guys that come in here. They come in here to compete, to play, and they've obviously got to earn it, and we've got guys on this roster that are already going to be in that room that have got to compete alongside them and develop themselves into a great team. "But once again, really, really good family, a guy that we've enjoyed getting to know through this process, and does happen quicker with some of these guys based on the calendar and different things that you're looking for, but really excited about Bradley and what he's going to bring to our program."