TheHoosier: Tell me about Dex as a quarterback. What does he bring to your offense as a player?

Keith Hatcher: "Dexter is a very dynamic player. We like to get him out and move him around to give him run-pass options. He really started off as a great runner earlier in his career, but in the last couple years, he's developed more into a passer. If we can protect him, we want to throw the ball more and more, because he's become a really great passer over the past 12-18 months."

TH: He looks like a bowling ball at quarterback. He's not the tallest quarterback but he's very thick. Do you think that will translate well into playing in the colder Big 10 conference?

KH: "I do. I think he's that physical style of quarterback. He's about a 4.6 (40 yard dash) kid. He's not a home run guy, but he's a strong runner and can make you miss. He breaks a lot of tackles. You're looking at a kid who was about 140-pounds three years ago and he's about 205 right now. He's really put in the work in the weight room and he's grown three or four inches. He's about 6-1 now. He's worked really hard and is a really physical kid."