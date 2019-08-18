Coach's Take: What is Indiana Getting In QB Dexter Williams?
TheHoosier.com talked one-on-one with Mount de Sales Academy (Macon, Ga.) head coach Keith Hatcher to break down what Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers football program is getting in 2020 quarterback commit Dexter Williams.
Check out the full Q&A below.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
TheHoosier: Tell me about Dex as a quarterback. What does he bring to your offense as a player?
Keith Hatcher: "Dexter is a very dynamic player. We like to get him out and move him around to give him run-pass options. He really started off as a great runner earlier in his career, but in the last couple years, he's developed more into a passer. If we can protect him, we want to throw the ball more and more, because he's become a really great passer over the past 12-18 months."
TH: He looks like a bowling ball at quarterback. He's not the tallest quarterback but he's very thick. Do you think that will translate well into playing in the colder Big 10 conference?
KH: "I do. I think he's that physical style of quarterback. He's about a 4.6 (40 yard dash) kid. He's not a home run guy, but he's a strong runner and can make you miss. He breaks a lot of tackles. You're looking at a kid who was about 140-pounds three years ago and he's about 205 right now. He's really put in the work in the weight room and he's grown three or four inches. He's about 6-1 now. He's worked really hard and is a really physical kid."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news