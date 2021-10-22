Coach's Scouting Report: What IU is getting in top-45 guard Jakai Newton
Indiana landed a commitment from Newton (GA) High School guard Jakai Newton on Friday, its first commitment in the class of 2023.
The combo guard is ranked No. 43 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.
What is Indiana getting in the top-45 player? TheHoosier.com went in-depth with Newton HS head coach Charlemagne Gibbons to get a better feel of Newton's game.
