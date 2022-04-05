 TheHoosier - Coach Q&A: Walt Bell Talks New Offense, New Players
Coach Q&A: Walt Bell Talks New Offense, New Players

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

First-year offensive coordinator Walt Bell sits down with the media as Indiana progresses through spring practice. Bell addresses the new offense as a whole and his new wide receivers.

Above is the full Q&A.

