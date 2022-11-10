TA: Good morning, everybody. Excited to have some special things going on this weekend as we welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to Bloomington for our 3:30 kickoff on ABC.

We are going to be recognizing and honoring the 2007 Insight Bowl team and really excited to have coach [Bill] Lynch back and Jane Hoeppner, as well, and just all that the Hoeppner family has meant to our program and Coach Hep and his tremendous legacy.

Also excited to have a day that we are going to honor our veterans and the Salute to Service Day. Just so much respect and love and appreciation for what they do for us on a daily basis. We always enjoy honoring them on a special day.

Then, also having three of our former NFL guys, Jason Spriggs, Micah McFadden, and Peyton Hendershot, are going to be with us on gameday. Special day for us on Saturday and excited to continue this week and keep preparing as we get ready for Penn State.

On the quarterback situation…

TA: To me, it is just a decision that we made collectively and together. Not really going to talk much more about it. I know what our guys are doing: preparing hard this week to get ready. Excited for Saturday.

On getting AJ Barner more involved over the last four weeks...

TA: That's a great point. Unfortunately, he got a preseason camp injury to his hamstring that kind of set him back. Unfortunately, he missed a lot of practice time and really kind of nagged on him. Then, he ended up having another injury on his foot, so it has kind of been one of those years for him. Getting him more and more healthy each week, the bye week was good for him. I don't have any different opinions about him than I had before and how important it is to get him involved in our offense and getting him the football is definitely something that I know we are really working hard to do. As he gets more healthy, and obviously I think his health has been a big part of that the past several weeks, but at the same time really want to see him have a great finish. I love what he brings to our team, his leadership and ability to make plays. So, yes, he is another one of the guys that need to step up to help our offense finish strong.

On Donaven McCulley's personality off the field...

TA: He's a funny guy, smiles a lot, laughs a lot. He does have a good sense of humor. Enjoys life, enjoys his teammates, enjoys what he does on a daily basis. He is quiet. He is not a loud guy when he comes in a room, like some people are on our team, but has that quiet confidence about himself and what he can do on the football field. He is just a genuinely high-quality person that everyone enjoys being around, respects and thankfully he is a Hoosier.