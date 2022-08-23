Coach Q&A: Tom Allen provides updates to final week of fall camp

Indiana head coach Tom Allen discusses the starting QB, other position battles and looks ahead to Illinois. Above is the full Q&A. Below are some of the key quotes.

Opening Statement TA: I just wanted to begin by sharing our thoughts and prayers with the Indiana State football program and what they are going through right now. It is just a terrible tragedy that they have experienced. I reached out to Curt Mallory, their head coach, [to let him know] we are praying for them. I know this is a really difficult time for all of the families effected and all of the individuals effected. I want you to know that we are going to continue to be with them in our prayers and support them any way we can.

On the quarterback decision… TA: We have made a decision as we said we would, following the second scrimmage, and have talked to the individuals involved. It's not going to be made public [at this time]. At the same time, those guys know, and it will be reflected in our practice reps tomorrow.

On Lance Bryant's improvement… TA: Confidence would be something that really sticks out to me. Really understands what we're trying to do with that spot and the different skillsets that position [BULL] requires is multiple, and he has a great grasp of that. So, I think because of that, he looks a step quicker and maybe he is. Physically, he's worked really hard in the weight room … I think our strength staff has finally had a chance to be with [our team] for a full calendar year of focused time together. Coming through all the things we've been through the last couple of years, and then last year's setbacks with the injuries and all. He's benefitted from that. He just has a little more twitch it seems like, but he's playing with a higher level of confidence and belief in what he's doing and moving with more suddenness, which is huge in the role he has, and I think he's just playing harder. There's just a finality probably to being a senior and this being your last year. I think that has a way of really motivating you and allowing you to realize there's no next time. I think all those combined have allowed him to be able to play at a high level right now and to buy in for him. It seems like he loves what he's doing and coming to practice every day and it's infectious with the guys around him which is awesome.

On the third cornerback spot and the battle for it… TA: I think the first guy that jumps out to me that continues to really impress and elevate his play is Brylan Lanier and we are really excited about him. I think Lem Watley-Neely also is right there. Both of those two guys have definitely separated themselves, I believe, from the rest of the group in regard to making plays in practice and understanding that position. I would say Brylan to me with his combination of length and speed and savviness, as he's learned the system better, and mastered the playbook at a higher level than he did a few weeks ago and getting his hands on more balls and making plays. So, those two guys to me for sure have stuck out and Brylan is one that I think has really elevated himself.