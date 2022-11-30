Indiana head coach Mike Woodson speaks with the media following Indiana's win over North Carolina.

Below is the full transcript.

Q. Obviously a lot of storylines tonight. Two pre-season All-Americans going out there head-to-head. Why do you think Trayce was so effective considering who he was going against?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, it wasn't just Trayce. I thought Trayce had a hell of a game. But this was a total team effort across the board. From a defensive standpoint, we were truly, truly solid from the beginning till the end.

A lot of things didn't go our way from a foul standpoint, but that's what it is. Man, we played through the fouls that were called and was able to bring the game home.

Q. Asking not just about Trayce but the front court, 50 to 24, 50 to 26 in paint points. How good do you think your group is a month into the season at being able to attack the rim from a lot of different angles?

MIKE WOODSON: We got some pretty good inside players. Malik missed a lot of bunnies around the hole that he normally makes. Trayce was solid again around the bucket. We got Race, who can post it as well. I feel good about our inside-out game with any team.

But it's been our perimeter play that's put us in this position as well. Our bench has come in and given us... I thought Galloway tonight was phenomenal, man, the way he played based on the fact that he hadn't practiced in the last 10, 11 days. It was nice to have him back.

Q. Jalen got you off to a great start. Seemed to play with a lot of confidence. Where does that come from with Galloway, the way he comes in and contributes, energy?

MIKE WOODSON: A lot of it is just playing hard, man. You learn to teach young guys how to play hard, man. That's 90% of it, man. You figure the other 10% out through X's and O's and doing all the little things that help you win.

He he's figured that out. He figured that out a year ago when I took the job. I like everything about him because he plays hard.

Q. The start of both halves were where you were at your best defensively, especially in the second half. How much of it can be momentum at the start of a game where you feed off of it and how much do you think that helped you tonight?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, I got to give a lot of credit to my coaching staff who helped with the game plan, the scout. I mean, Kenya and his supporting cast was phenomenal in terms of putting the game plan together.

I thought our players fell right in line in terms of how we wanted to guard. Make no mistake about it, they got great players over on that side of the ball, man. But I thought tonight our defense is what held in for us. Was able to help us secure the win.

Q. The last few weeks you've been talking about how time will tell when it comes to matchups like this. What sort of statement does this win make? Does that mean anything to you at all?

MIKE WOODSON: It's not a statement, man. It's our schedule. We had to play North Carolina, which is a great institution, man, that's had great success with their program for many years.

It was a great matchup tonight. We were able to come out on top. I don't think it's a statement. We got to now start preparing for Rutgers, get ready for the Big Ten because the Big Ten is a grind, as you know. Rutgers is next up.

Q. Two historic programs, how nice was it to get this win for your fan base? I'm sure they had this game circled to start the season.

MIKE WOODSON: Again, I think it's great for our fans. I want to thank the fans who slept overnight outside in the cold and rain just to be here today. Boy, that means a great deal to our players and this program.

Our fan base is phenomenal. To have two franchise, if you want to call it, storied colleges, institutions, that have been great in basketball for many years clash like this. Hell, I didn't get a chance to play in Carolina. I was in the bed having back surgery the one year we played them, my senior year. Then we were able to beat them in '81 for the title.

It's always been a battle with this team. They beat us, as a matter of fact, in 1980 here. To return the favor, beat a team that's well-coached, means a great deal to our program.

Q. A couple weeks ago you said to be patient with Jalen. A performance like tonight, was this the kind of night you were waiting for?

MIKE WOODSON: Jalen, as far as I'm concerned, has been solid ever since I got him. I have no complaints with Jalen Schifino. He tries to do all the right things, the winning things, to help you win. He's great off the court, just a good young man.

I'm pleased how he's been playing. You guys might not be, but I'm happy as hell how he's been playing.

Q. Xavier Johnson, his continued elevated play, no fouls till six minutes to go in the game, talk about the maturation of his game.

MIKE WOODSON: Well, we needed him on the floor. Thank God he didn't pick up the fouls (laughter).

He's been great for us, man. He's another guy that we all are benefiting from his hard work that he's put in. He's just a different dude this year, man. That's kind of nice to see.

His play on the court is an indication of that 'cause he's playing both sides of the ball. We're asking him to pick up defensively, put heat on the ball, then score the ball as well.

It was kind of his night tonight. We needed every bit of it.

Q. You talk about your defense. Love, you kept him in check for a lot of the night. What was your game plan against him?

MIKE WOODSON: We just tried to guard closely. That kid got unbelievable range with his jump shot. We just tried to stay as close to him as possible.

I thought Galloway did a great job on him early. I thought Jalen did a great job because we matched him up from the beginning.

I think when you're dealing with players that can make shots from the perimeter, you just can't give them much room. I thought tonight we were really good in that area.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you, coach.

MIKE WOODSON: All right.