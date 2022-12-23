Q. Tamar, 19 points off the bench. Talk about what he's done the last couple games.

MIKE WOODSON: Well, I mean, guys are going to have to step up. We're a little shorthanded. Tamar is starting to figure it out. He's done some good things for us throughout the 13 games that we've played. It's just that his minutes now are going to increase because we're going to need him to step up and play and make plays for us.

Q. After the way the Kansas and Arizona games went, is there something almost reassuring in seeing your team face adversity in a game, this time be able to finish the job?

MIKE WOODSON: Again, I don't like to look backwards. Arizona and Kansas were two games that we just didn't show up. They taught us how to play hard in those two particular games.

I thought tonight, I tip my hat to Coach Rahim and his team because I thought they played harder than we did the first half. I thought the second half we started to lock in defensively and figure some things out. It didn't hurt that we were making some shots. That helped.

Q. In the second half, what went into the offensive adjustments moving Race to the top of the key?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, again, I mean, we opened the floor up a little bit to get Schifino some room to work with the basketball, as well as Gallow. Tamar was on the back end of a lot of it, getting shots.

I ran a few things for Tamar to get shots, and he delivered for us. I thought Miller's shot coming down the stretch was one of the biggest shots of the game as well to give us a little bigger cushion to secure the win.

It was a total team effort. We just kind of opened the floor up a little bit offensively.

Q. Big-picture question on your offense. Ranked outside the top 100 in offensive efficiency against top 100 opponents. What are things you want to adjust or improve before Big Ten play starting?

MIKE WOODSON: We got to get some healthy bodies back. That will help. I mean, the way teams are playing, when we had Trayce, hopefully he'll be back after the break, they were doubling. That's not going to change. Guys got to be able to make shots on the perimeter, it's just that simple, if we posting the ball some.

They doubled Race tonight. We got good looks and guys knocked some shots down, which we needed. That's what's going to have to happen as we continue.

Q. On Trayce, with the break, will he be fresh and ready for Big Ten play in January?

MIKE WOODSON: That's what I'm hoping. I'm hoping this break will allow him to rest a little bit more and he come back ready to go.

Q. Tamar Bates is always out there two hours before tip-off getting work in. What is he showing as far as his work ethic in practice and beyond?

MIKE WOODSON: Again, all our guys work. I mean, they have to. It's mandatory that they work. So I'm not surprised. I mean, he's put in the time and he's getting some more minutes now. He's been able to knock some shots down for us.

But, I mean, it's what he's capable of doing. It's what I expect. When I run plays for him, I expect him to deliver. I thought tonight he did.

Q. Outside of getting healthy, 13 days off until your next game, what is the focus for the team?

MIKE WOODSON: Well, again, they'll go home for three, four days, visit loved ones. I'll be here waiting on 'em. I'm not going anywhere for Christmas. I'll be here in Bloomington.

When they get back, we'll start practicing on I think the 27th or 28th, get ready for the Big Ten run.

Q. Maybe not just Tamar, but in the last couple games he's been part of it, when you don't have X, how important is it for a guy like Tamar to give you other wrinkles?

MIKE WOODSON: It's huge. Gallow is capable of making plays with the basketball. He's capable of getting into the teeth of the defense. I mean, we going to need him. CJ will see some action as we go along. Based on matchups, maybe Kaleb Banks could be in there.

Right now when you have injuries, you just mix and match and you hope for the best. Guys got to be ready to play. That's all I can say.

THE MODERATOR: Coach, thank you. You talked about the fans earlier?

MIKE WOODSON: I thank all the fans for coming out. They didn't have to do that this evening to support us, the weather being so bad. I want to wish all the fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, as well as you guys.

Enjoy your time off.