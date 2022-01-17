Coach Q&A: Mike Woodson discusses 78-71 win over Nebraska

On what he liked from the team…

WOODSON: Just winning on the road. That’s what was great. We’ve played well enough on the road to win some games, but this was a big win for us.

On Jackson-Davis’ injury...

WOODSON: "I don’t know we’ll go back and reassess him you know once we get back and see where he is. We’ll go from there. It was probably his tailbone you know the way he landed, I mean I don’t think he had a chance to reallybreak his fall. (Smiling) He’s young, he’ll be alright."

On Jordan Geronimo’s play...

WOODSON: "He was huge. I thought our bench was great. Trey (Galloway) came in and I thought Tamar played some positive minutes. But Geronimo was huge you know he he made four of his four shots and eight rebounds and he was great defensively. Probably the most minutes I played him and he might he might be earning some more minutes if he can continue to play that way."

On if it was hard to get into a rhythm with the amount of fouls…

WOODOSN: Yeah, we fouled a lot. They fouled a lot too, but that’s Big Ten basketball. You just have to play however the officials are calling it that game.

On if they focused on turning the ball over less…

WOODSON: That’s every game. We tried to keep our turnovers at 12 or less. I just thought our guards did a really good job controlling the tempo. When they made runs, we came down and milked possessions and were able to counter those runs.”

On the bench’s play…

WOODSON: I tell you guys this all the time, but the bench is just as important as the guys that start and our bench had been struggling a little bit. I thought tonight they came in with the right mindset and we got some good production from them. Tonight, I thought they were ready to go and very productive. I mean unfortunately our last game you know we got seven eight point lead they come in and the team goes over 10-0 run and I’ve got to make changes as a coach and I thought tonight they were ready to go and very productive and helped us secure this win."

On how important it is to win on the road…

WOODSON: It’s huge. You can’t lose at home and when you’re on the road you’ve got to try and put yourself in the best position to win it. We’ve done that and our defensive has given us opportunities.

On playing Purdue on Thursday and the losing streak...

WOODSON: Don’t remind me of that. I mean again they’re next on our schedule and we can’t lose at home. I mean that’s that’s just my message I can’t say it loud enough I mean you know they’re a great team I watched them today against Illinois winning in double overtime. I mean they’re huge they got talent out front but hey we’re just gonna have to match them and see what happens.