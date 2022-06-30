Coach Q&A: Jordan Hulls discusses return to Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Jordan Hulls discusses his decision to return to Indiana and retire from professional basketball, biggest strengths he'll bring to recruiting and more.
Above is the full Q&A.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.