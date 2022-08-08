Coach Q&A: Craig Johnson discusses running backs at fall camp

On what he has seen among his running backs, specifically Shaun Shivers and Jaylin Lucas...

CJ: I think we are still finding our way as a group, without a doubt. Certainly, Shaun [Shivers] has some quickness, got some strength, and so does Jaylin Lucas. Every back is known for something. I've always trained, have continued to train and will train every back that I have been with forever, trying get to get them better in all three phases: running catching and blocking.

And, catching includes your route running and it also includes catching the ball. I think as a core group, that is the challenge I put out to them, so they can be, hopefully, three-down backs. That is the ideal [situation]. I think those two guys, along with some other guys have really come on and done some good things.

On Jaylin Lucas...

CJ: He's got a lot of burst and is quick. Really coming along well. He is a young player, and like all young players there is a lot of stuff that you love and there is some stuff that you know you have to get corrected. And that is what I am going to try to make sure I do. He is good out of the break; he's got good hands and he understands the concepts.

Like all younger players, has to work on the concepts more. That's just the way it goes. The terminology that we use is going to be different than what he used in high school, as it is with all of the young backs that we have. You will find out, and I find out, with every young back, the more they understand it, the faster they'll play. Then, it sounds different, they have to learn to slow down. If you play too fast, it hurts you: you can't set your blocks on the passes and sometimes you can't get into your release lanes for the passing game.

Eventually, we are trying to get them to play faster and then as they progress longer, you try to slow them down so they can get to the tempo of the game. They they'll know when to speed up or slow down.

On how he looks at his running back room...

CJ: I think it is [mostly] personnel driven. I think as far as how much for each back, that is yet to be determined. The head coach is the guy who has to sign off on everybody, then [offensive] coordinator Walt Bell and all of the assistants will have that talk.

Whoever we deem is the first guy out the first week or how much they are going to play. There are different ways you do that. Sometimes you rotate, sometimes you go by play counts. I have had all types. In the preseason, the truth is, on every single team I have been on recently, I focus on group development. I don't worry about who is the guy who walks out first, if it is the third guy, I want to coach from the top to the bottom because I know that there is a chance, at some point, there is a guy that doesn't walk out there as a start has to be prepared to be ready to play. That is what I've learned.

On his running backs working with two quarterbacks in camp...

CJ: It is always different. Every quarterback has his style and every [running] back has his style. Bottom line is, the best thing I can say is, I tell the guys we are trying to solve a puzzle. What we are going to do is do our part to solve that puzzle by doing exactly what I tell you to do.

Eventually, you are going to be able to create your own puzzle, create your own style, because as I have told back forever, if all you do is everything single thing I do or you never do what I do, there is a problem there. Eventually, to get that puzzle right, I am going to give you the directions, I am going to tell you your keys and then you are going to put the individuality that you bring to the table to make the game right.

In other words, I don't want to coach a robot or coach someone who never listens. [I just want to tell you] Here is how you do it. Shaun will run a play slightly different than another back, but at the end of the day they both understand the core of the play.