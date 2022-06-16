Class of 2024 top-50 forward Aiden Sherrell lands offer from Indiana

Indiana's busy recruiting week continued on Wednesday night by offering a scholarship to 2024 top-50 forward Aiden Sherrell.

Sherrell is originally from Norcross, Georgia but is making the switch to Wasatch Academy (UT) for this upcoming season. He will be playing in one of the top leagues in the country for high school basketball in the NIBC.

Sherrell is playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer for the Utah Syndicate and is averaging 11.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked No. 47 in the Rivals70 class of 2024 rankings.