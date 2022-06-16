Class of 2024 top-50 forward Aiden Sherrell lands offer from Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana's busy recruiting week continued on Wednesday night by offering a scholarship to 2024 top-50 forward Aiden Sherrell.
Sherrell is originally from Norcross, Georgia but is making the switch to Wasatch Academy (UT) for this upcoming season. He will be playing in one of the top leagues in the country for high school basketball in the NIBC.
Sherrell is playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer for the Utah Syndicate and is averaging 11.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked No. 47 in the Rivals70 class of 2024 rankings.
Sherrell is a highly-skilled big man who has tremendous athleticism. He has great length as well which makes his difficult to stop when he gets in the paint. He can handle the ball in the open floor at times and uses great footwork and body control to adjust to smaller defenders in the way. Sherrell has good touch that can extend out to 12 to 15 feet where he can utilize a good face up game.
Sherrell holds offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Memphis,, St. John’s, Nebraska and more.
With his connections to Georgia, Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond is leading the recruitment for Sherrell.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.