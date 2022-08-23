Class of 2024 top-25 point guard Dink Pate discusses Indiana offer
Indiana extended an offer to class of 2024 four-star guard Dink Pate on Tuesday afternoon, one of the breakout stars of the summer circuit.
Pate is from Pinkston (Tx.) High School and played for Trae Young on the AAU circuit. He is ranked No. 21 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings.
Pate played for Pinkston his freshman season then transferred to Prolific Prep last year. He is returning to Pinkson for his junior year. As a freshman, he averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Currently, Pate holds nearly 30 offers including Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Arizona, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF and Indiana.
The four-star point guard broke down his reaction to the Indiana offer, impression of the program and overall recruitment with TheHoosier.com
