The updated Rivals class of 2024 rankings were released on Wednesday with nearly every Indiana basketball target ranked inside the Rivals150. Currently there are 20 prospects with Indiana offers inside the top 150. The Hoosiers will be hosting three top 150 players for official visits in the next month, including Asa Newell, Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley and unranked Caleb Williams comes in as a fourth visitor. Numerous additional prospects have already been on campus for unofficial visits. Here is a breakdown of the targets with Indiana offers, broken into tiers. Scouting notes are included for the top Indiana targets.

Liam McNeeley is one of a handful of prospects inside the top-30 with an Indiana official visit scheduled. (TheHoosier.com) (TheHoosier.com)

Top Tier Targets:

New Rankings: No. 6 Previous Ranking: No. 19 Scheduled Official Visit: Oct. 21-23

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "He is a 6-foot-9 forward who is highly skilled and athletic. The lefty is tremendous turning over his right shoulder on the block and has good touch around the rim. Newell is someone who plays above the rim at all times and is an aggressive finisher. He shows the ability to lead the break if need be and can even step out and shows a good stroke from the perimeter. His shot keeps getting better and while its strictly off of the catch right now, his ability to become a consistent shooter opens up many driving opportunities for him."

New Rankings: No. 30 Previous Ranking: No. 22 Scheduled Official Visit: Sept. 23-25

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "Queen is a 6-foot-9 forward who is more of a traditional big in the sense that he isn't going to blow anyone away with a ton of athleticism. But, he his highly skilled, smart and big bodied to muscle his way through the paint. Queen is tremendous on the low block and can finish with good touch around the rim. He is a fantastic rebounder and skilled passer for his size. While his game is expanding, he's not a consistent threat from the outside but has begun to show some ability to connect from deep. His bread and butter is in the paint, however."

New Rankings: No. 25 Previous Ranking: No. 27 Scheduled Official Visit: Sept. 23-25

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "McNeeley is such a good offensive player with and without the ball and a lot of that comes from his high IQ. Whether he is scoring or making plays for his teammates, he does so with such ease and fluidness that is's so repeatable. His ability to get into the lane at will is so impressive and when he does, he is very difficult to stop because he always has two or three potential plays to make. Scoring wise, McNeeley is a tremendous shooter and does so off of the dribble or catch. He has good size and a release that makes it difficult for many defenders to disrupt his shot. When he's attacking the rim, his frame allows him to draw and take the contact and finish at ease inside the paint. While he is listed as a small forward, McNeeley is very much the focal point of the offense and plays very much on the ball."

Second Tier Targets:

New Rankings: No. 42 Previous Ranking: No. 72

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "Mustaf is a crafty guard with the ball in his hands. He can play both on and off of the ball, but he is best creating with the ball. He has good athleticism and can play around the rim with ease. He has very good body control. His jumper is consistent and shows good ability to create and finish in the mid-range. He's not going to blow you away with tremendous speed, but he has a quick first step that allows him to get his defender on his hip and control the play and get to his spots."

New Rankings: No. 93 Previous Ranking: No. 120

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "Standing at 6-foot-10, Burgess is a center that has incredible movement and real solid footwork. Pretty versatile big that can do a little bit of everything. He can score from multiple levels and is a little bit crafty for his size. Although he can score from the outside, he is at his best around the basket where he can use his strength and physical play to get at the rim. His three-point shot continues to get more consistent, however. He also proved to be a consistent force on the defensive end with his shot blocking ability. For a big, he has some real solid court vision and made a few sharp passes to his teammates."

New Rankings: NR Previous Ranking: NR Scheduled Official Visit: Oct. 7-9

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: "Williams is a lethal offensive option who can create in many ways with the ball in his hands. He has good size at 6-foot-7 and better length that allows him to do a lot with the ball. He is a very good shooter, both on and off of the ball. His range stretches beyond three-point range. Williams has a knack for getting to his spot on the floor, typically around 15-17 feet and getting his shot off. The lefty wing has tremendous footwork that allows him to find crafty ways to create separation for his jumper. He is a good passer as well and has good body control to finish near the rim and around taller defenders."

Third Tier Targets:

Other Notable Targets: