Class of 2024 Rivals125 Rankings: Where Indiana basketball targets rank

The refreshed and extended rankings for the class of 2024 were released on Tuesday, with a lot of four and five star prospects in mix for Indiana.

The Hoosiers have been extremely active in the class of 2024, with offers out to numerous players in the class. In total, there are 13 members of the Rivals125 that hold offers from Indiana.

There are currently six five-star recruits with Indiana offers.

Here is a breakdown of the prospects.