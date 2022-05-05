Class of 2024 guard Jonathan Powell receives offer from Indiana

He transferred to Centerville this offseason and will be teammates with Indiana 2023 commit Gabe Cupps next season.

He currently holds offers from Dayton, Illinois Texas A&M and Ohio State. He received his Ohio State offer this week following an unofficial visit.

Class of 2024 Centerville (Oh) and Wildcat Select AAU guard Jonathan Powell received an offer from the Indiana basketball program on Thursday.

Powell is a 6-foot-4 guard with a tremendous scoring ability. He has a good ability to create off of the dribble and be instant offense for his team. He can play either guard position, but regardless he is much more effective when the ball is in his hands.

With his size and quick release, Powell is a tremendous shooter and that's the part of his game that is already very developed. He can get his shot off in multiple ways and never seems rushed when he is on the offensive end of the floor.

Defensively, Powell has the length to guard multiple perimeter players and shows good ability to get in the passing lane to create easy offense in transition.

Powell scored 45 points against Indiana Elite 16U in his final game of the first live period in front of the Indiana staff.

Centerville head coach Brook Cupps broke down Powell's game.

"Jonathan is long, athletic wing that is a great perimeter shooter that can really stretch defenses" Cupps said. "He has a huge upside and a solid work ethic that should help him to maximize his potential. Defensively he has the length to challenge shots and disrupt opponents at multiple positions."